Dolphins put CB Cam Smith on IR, sign OL Jackson Carman to active roster

  
Published December 4, 2024 01:37 PM

The Dolphins announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday.

They have placed cornerback Cam Smith on injured reserve and they filled the open spot by signing offensive lineman Jackson Carman off of their practice squad. They also announced that they have signed cornerback Jason Maitre to their practice squad.

Smith, who will miss at least the next four games, suffered a shoulder injury in last Thursday’s loss to the Packers. The 2023 second-round pick opened the season on injured reserve and has 16 tackles in his six appearances this season.

Carman has played in three games this season and he started six of the 22 games he played for the Bengals between 2021 and 2023.