Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
'Nothing inadvertent' about Jones' gesture

Dolphins put CB Cornell Armstrong on IR

  
Published October 8, 2025 11:44 AM

The Dolphins have placed another cornerback on injured reserve.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Cornell Armstrong is the latest addition to the list. Armstrong is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Jason Marshall was placed on injured reserve recently and the Dolphins lost Kader Kohou and Artie Burns to season-ending injuries over the summer.

Armstrong had two tackles in three games for Miami.

McDaniel said that the Dolphins will add a cornerback to the roster, but he did not identify who the team has in mind. Jack Jones, Storm Duck, Rasul Douglas, Ethan Bonner, and JuJu Brents are already on the roster.