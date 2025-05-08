 Skip navigation
Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers agrees to rookie contract

  
May 8, 2025

Quinn Ewers is now in the fold.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Ewers has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract with the Dolphins ahead of the club’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Ewers, 22, was the final quarterback selected in this year’s draft at No. 231 overall in the seventh round.

After spending his first collegiate season at Ohio State, Ewers transferred to Texas for the final three years of his collegiate career. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and a second-team All-SEC selection in 2024.

He now joins a quarterbacks room that includes Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.