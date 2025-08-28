Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright had leg surgery, JaMycal Hasty signs to practice squad

The Dolphins ruled running back Jaylen Wright out for Week 1 because of a leg injury earlier this week and he’s set to miss more time than that.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Thursday that Wright had a surgical procedure to address the injury. Wright is not at risk of missing the season, but will need some time to recover.

McDaniel said he could return to action before the end of September and shared that the team has added JaMycal Hasty to their practice squad for more backfield depth.

Jeff Wilson is also joining the practice squad, which gives the team further insurance against anything happening to De’Von Achane or Ollie Gordon early in the regular season.