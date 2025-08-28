 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright had leg surgery, JaMycal Hasty signs to practice squad

  
Published August 28, 2025 11:20 AM

The Dolphins ruled running back Jaylen Wright out for Week 1 because of a leg injury earlier this week and he’s set to miss more time than that.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Thursday that Wright had a surgical procedure to address the injury. Wright is not at risk of missing the season, but will need some time to recover.

McDaniel said he could return to action before the end of September and shared that the team has added JaMycal Hasty to their practice squad for more backfield depth.

Jeff Wilson is also joining the practice squad, which gives the team further insurance against anything happening to De’Von Achane or Ollie Gordon early in the regular season.