Dolphins release Tim Boyle, leaving Skylar Thompson as the backup QB

The Dolphins released quarterback Tim Boyle on Friday, the team announced.

It’s an indication that quarterback Skylar Thompson (ribs) is healthy enough to backup Tyler Huntley on Sunday. Thompson is listed as questionable.

Boyle played in Week 3, completing 7 of 13 passes for 79 yards, and was active as Huntley’s backup in Week 4.

His departure also opens up a roster spot that the Dolphins can use on either receiver Odell Beckham or cornerback Cam Smith after both players had their 21-day practice window opened this week. Beckham is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and Smith is on injured reserve.