 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins release Tim Boyle, leaving Skylar Thompson as the backup QB

  
Published October 4, 2024 04:36 PM

The Dolphins released quarterback Tim Boyle on Friday, the team announced.

It’s an indication that quarterback Skylar Thompson (ribs) is healthy enough to backup Tyler Huntley on Sunday. Thompson is listed as questionable.

Boyle played in Week 3, completing 7 of 13 passes for 79 yards, and was active as Huntley’s backup in Week 4.

His departure also opens up a roster spot that the Dolphins can use on either receiver Odell Beckham or cornerback Cam Smith after both players had their 21-day practice window opened this week. Beckham is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and Smith is on injured reserve.