nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn't want to 'play like a robot'

Dolphins S Ashtyn Davis suffers apparent lower-leg injury

  
Published July 29, 2025 10:49 AM

The Dolphins have another injury concern in their secondary.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, safety Ashtyn Davis suffered an apparent lower-leg injury during team drills in Tuesday’s practice.

Davis was able to limp inside the team facility for further examination. He then came back out on crutches and sporting a boot on his left foot.

Davis, 28, joined the Dolphins in March on a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Miami has experienced multiple injuries in its secondary during training camp, with Artie Burns going down for the season with a torn ACL and Kader Kohou also suffering an apparent leg injury over the weekend.