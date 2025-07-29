Dolphins S Ashtyn Davis suffers apparent lower-leg injury

The Dolphins have another injury concern in their secondary.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, safety Ashtyn Davis suffered an apparent lower-leg injury during team drills in Tuesday’s practice.

Davis was able to limp inside the team facility for further examination. He then came back out on crutches and sporting a boot on his left foot.

Davis, 28, joined the Dolphins in March on a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Miami has experienced multiple injuries in its secondary during training camp, with Artie Burns going down for the season with a torn ACL and Kader Kohou also suffering an apparent leg injury over the weekend.