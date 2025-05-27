 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign CB Ryan Cooper Jr.

  
Published May 27, 2025 11:09 AM

The Dolphins announced a pair of roster moves involving cornerbacks on Tuesday.

They have signed Ryan Cooper Jr. and they placed Jason Maitre on injured reserve. No terms of Cooper’s deal were announced.

Cooper joined the Dolphins as a waiver claim in February and was cut loose earlier this month. He appeared in one game for the Ravens after going undrafted out of Oregon State last year and had moved on to the Seahawks before Seattle let him go earlier this year.

Maitre signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent last year and finished the season on their practice squad.