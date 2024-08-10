Dolphins sign OL Chasen Hines, put OL Kion Smith on IR

The Dolphins announced a pair of roster moves on Sunday.

They have signed offensive lineman Chasen Hines and they placed offensive lineman Kion Smith on injured reserve. Hines was waived by the team earlier this week when they signed wide receiver Mike Harley Jr., but went unclaimed and became a free agent.

Hines was a 2022 Patriots sixth-round pick and he spent last season on the Dolphins practice squad. He was elevated once, but did not appear in a game for the team.

A report on Sunday said that Smith tore his ACL in Friday night’s preseason opener. Smith appeared in nine games for the Dolphins last season.