Dolphins sign OL Germain Ifedi

  
Published August 3, 2025 08:59 AM

The Dolphins are set to be without right tackle Austin Jackson for a little bit, so they moved to add some experienced help to their offensive line on Sunday.

The team announced the signing of veteran Germain Ifedi. Ifedi worked out for the team on Saturday.

Jackson was injured this week and head coach Mike McDaniel said that he got stepped on during practice. McDaniel said the Dolphins expect to have him back for the start of the regular season.

Ifedi started seven games for the Browns last season and started 60 games in four seasons after the Seahawks picked him in the first round in 2016. He has also played for the Bears and Falcons.

Quarterback Brett Gabbert was waived to make room for Ifedi on the roster.