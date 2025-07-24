Dolphins sign OL Obinna Eze, put Artie Burns on IR

The Dolphins have confirmed Thursday’s report that cornerback Artie Burns suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Burns was placed on injured reserve as part of a series of roster moves the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Burns suffered the injury in the first practice of training camp.

The Dolphins also confirmed that they signed cornerback Cornell Armstrong and announced the signing of offensive lineman Obinna Eze. They waived offensive lineman Tedi Kushi in the day’s final move.

Eze was waived by the Jets earlier this month. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Lions and Steelers after going undrafted in 2022.