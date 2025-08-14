Dolphins sign OL Yodny Cajuste

The Dolphins made a change to their offensive line on Thursday.

They have signed tackle Yodny Cajuste and placed Germain Ifedi on injured reserve.

Cajuste was a Patriots third-round pick in 2019 and he dealt with injuries in his first two NFL seasons. He played 17 games and made five starts over the next two seasons, but has not seen any regular season action over the last two years. He spent time with the Jets and Giants, but landed on injured reserve before being released each year.

Ifedi signed with the Dolphins on August 3 while dealing with a number of injuries on their offensive line. Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, and Bayron Matos have all been out of action this summer.