Dolphins sign RB Mike Boone

  
Published August 11, 2025 06:41 PM

The Dolphins are doubling down on running back additions in the wake of Alexander Mattison’s season-ending neck injury.

In addition to the previously reported move to add Aaron Shampklin to the backfield, the Dolphins announced that they have signed Mike Boone on Monday. They placed Mattison on injured reserve and waived wide receiver Monaray Baldwin to make room for the two new backs.

Boone appeared in six games for the Panthers last year and ran 13 times for 51 yards. He has also played for Houston, Denver, and Minnesota and has 117 carries for 590 yards over the course of his career.

Boone and Shampklin join De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Ollie Gordon as running back options in Miami.