Dolphins sign second-round pick Cam Smith

The Dolphins have taken care of some important business in a slow week for the NFL.

Miami announced on Wednesday that the club has signed second-round pick Cam Smith.

Smith was the first of Miami’s four draft picks this year. A cornerback out of South Carolina, Smith recorded six interceptions and 18 passes defensed in four collegiate seasons.

The Dolphins had only four draft picks this year, beginning with Smith at No. 51 overall in the second round.

The club has now signed all of its draftees: Smith, third-round running back Devon Achane, sixth-round receiver Elijah Higgins, and seventh-round offensive tackle Ryan Hayes.