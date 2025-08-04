 Skip navigation
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
Stafford is 'making good progress' with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Dolphins sign TE Chris Myarick

  
Published August 4, 2025 04:24 PM

The Dolphins made a couple of moves involving tight ends on Monday.

They announced that they have signed Chris Myarick. Rookie Jalin Conyers was placed on injured reserve to create a roster spot for the new arrival.

Myarick is no stranger to the Dolphins. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played his first three NFL games for the team the next year.

Myarick moved on to the Giants and had 10 catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in 24 games for the NFC East club.

Conyers had 30 receptions for 320 yards and five touchdowns for Texas Tech in his final college season.