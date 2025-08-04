Dolphins sign TE Chris Myarick

The Dolphins made a couple of moves involving tight ends on Monday.

They announced that they have signed Chris Myarick. Rookie Jalin Conyers was placed on injured reserve to create a roster spot for the new arrival.

Myarick is no stranger to the Dolphins. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played his first three NFL games for the team the next year.

Myarick moved on to the Giants and had 10 catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in 24 games for the NFC East club.

Conyers had 30 receptions for 320 yards and five touchdowns for Texas Tech in his final college season.