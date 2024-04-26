 Skip navigation
Dolphins take edge rusher Chop Robinson at No. 21

  
April 25, 2024

The Dolphins have a great offense. They need a better defense. They’ve tried to make that happen on Thursday night with their first-round pick.

Miami took Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson with the 21st pick in the 2024 draft.

They have Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips. Phillips, however, is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. And it’s important to have a great rotation of pass rushers.

Robinson can add to that complement of pass rushers in Miami. It will help their ongoing effort to contend with some of the best quarterbacks the conference has to offer, if/when they get to the playoffs again.