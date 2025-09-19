Dolphins think ball was still live when whistle blew on Josh Allen’s first-half kneeldown

There was no discussion during Thursday night’s game about whether officials erred with their handling of a kneeldown by Bills quarterback Josh Allen at the end of the first half, but the Dolphins would like an explanation from the league.

Allen fumbled the snap while going to a knee, picked it up and flipped it to one of the officials. The play was blown dead, but, as noted on PFT Friday morning, that decision was discussed on social media because it appeared that the play should have been allowed to continue.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel agrees with that interpretation and said at a Friday press conference that he will speak to the league about it. He also explained why he didn’t make a bigger deal of it at the time.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to have an adult temper tantrum,” McDaniel said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald.

Once officials rule a player has given himself up and the play is blown dead, there’s nothing that can be done on the field. That decision is generally made quickly in order to avoid any hits that could lead to larger scuffles, but it was too quick for Miami’s liking this time.