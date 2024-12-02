Dolphins to open practice windows for Bradley Chubb, Cameron Goode this week

The Dolphins are getting a pair of defensive players back on the field this week.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Monday press conference that linebacker Bradley Chubb and linebacker Cameron Goode will both return to practice on Wednesday.

Chubb and Goode are both currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after suffering major injuries last season.

Chubb tore his ACL in Week 17 while Goode suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the last week of the season.

Both players could help out a Miami team that currently ranks No. 8 in yards allowed but No. 14 in points allowed.

After the Thanksgiving night loss to the Packers that put the team at 5-7, the Dolphins will host the division-rival Jets for the first of two matchups this season in Week 14.