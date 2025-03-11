 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day
nbc_pft_49ers_250311.jpg
49ers lose several key players opening day of FA

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day
nbc_pft_49ers_250311.jpg
49ers lose several key players opening day of FA

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins to re-sign LB Quinton Bell

  
Published March 11, 2025 11:05 AM

The Dolphins are bringing linebacker Quinton Bell back for another season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal with Bell. He will make $1.5 million under the terms of the new pact.

Bell spent part of 2023 on the practice squad in Miami and then appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins last season. He made three starts and ended the season with 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Bell has also seen regular season action with the Falcons and Buccaneers since being selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.