Dolphins to re-sign LB Quinton Bell

The Dolphins are bringing linebacker Quinton Bell back for another season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal with Bell. He will make $1.5 million under the terms of the new pact.

Bell spent part of 2023 on the practice squad in Miami and then appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins last season. He made three starts and ended the season with 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Bell has also seen regular season action with the Falcons and Buccaneers since being selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.