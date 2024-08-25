Dolphins to release Mike White

Mike White is set to move on from Miami.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are going to release White ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to set their initial 53-man roster. Skylar Thompson beat out White for the role backing up Tua Tagovailoa this season.

White’s release frees up $3.5 million in cap space and leaves $1.71 million in dead money.

White joined the Dolphins last year and appeared in six games. He went 5-of-6 for 74 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He started seven games for the Jets in 2021 and 2022, including a memorable 405-yard performance in a 2021 win over the Bengals.