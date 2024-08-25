 Skip navigation
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Dolphins to release Mike White

  
Published August 25, 2024 11:03 AM

Mike White is set to move on from Miami.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are going to release White ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to set their initial 53-man roster. Skylar Thompson beat out White for the role backing up Tua Tagovailoa this season.

White’s release frees up $3.5 million in cap space and leaves $1.71 million in dead money.

White joined the Dolphins last year and appeared in six games. He went 5-of-6 for 74 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He started seven games for the Jets in 2021 and 2022, including a memorable 405-yard performance in a 2021 win over the Bengals.