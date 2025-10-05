 Skip navigation
Dolphins up 10-0 after De’Von Achane TD

  
Published October 5, 2025 01:39 PM

The Dolphins got their first win of the season on Monday night and their bid for a second one is off to a good start.

Running back De’Von Achane caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the first play of the second quarter and the Dolphins now lead the Panthers 10-0.

Achane’s touchdown capped a drive that started after a takeaway by the Dolphins defense. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young lost the football as edge rusher Bradley Chubb beared down on him and Chubb recovered to set the Dolphins up near midfield. The Dolphins converted a fourth down on a pass to tight end Darren Waller and Tagovailoa hooked up with Jaylen Waddle to convert two third downs before the score.

Young’s fumble came on the only Panthers possession of the first quarter and they’ll need more on both sides of the ball after Sunday’s shaky start.