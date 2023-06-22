Dolphins will hold nine practices open to the public

Dolphins fans will have nine opportunities to see the team practice during training camp this summer, including a pair of joint workouts with the Falcons.

Those practices will be held at the Dolphins’ facility on August 8 and 9. The two teams will then open their preseason schedules with a game on August 11.

A scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 5 will also be open to the general public. The other open practices will be held at the team’s practice facility and will be held on July 30-31, August 1, August 3, and August 23-24. A practice session on August 4 will also be open to season-ticket holders.

The Dolphins will also go on the road for joint practices with the Texans before their second preseason game and they will close out the preseason in Jacksonville on August 26.