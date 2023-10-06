Donna Kelce doesn’t think the NFL is overdoing the Taylor Swift thing

Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, is no stranger to striking while the iron is hot. Thus, she can’t blame the NFL for doing the same thing, when it comes to her son Travis’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

At a time when Travis believes the NFL might be “overdoing” it regarding the Swift-Kelce coupling, Donna Kelce has no problem with it.

“Why wouldn’t they capitalize on it?” Donna Kelce said during a Friday appearance on NBC’s Today. “It’s like they’re laughing all the way to the bank. . . . So I don’t think it’s too much. But I know they do. It’s their lives.”

Donna Kelce’s appearance on Today is making separate headlines for her response to the simple question of what it’s been like to spend time with Taylor Swift at games.

“It was OK,” Donna said with a tone that suggested, frankly, No one is good enough for my baby boy, including the most famous woman in the world.

On Sunday, we’ll see whether Donna or Taylor are present for Travis’s game in Minnesota, against the Vikings.