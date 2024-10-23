 Skip navigation
Dorian Thompson-Robinson listed as full on Wednesday injury report

  
Published October 23, 2024 05:08 PM

The Browns have announced Jameis Winston will start at quarterback this weekend and brought in Bailey Zappe as a third quarterback on the 53-man roster.

But even as Dorian Thompson-Robinson is dealing with a finger injury, he was apparently able to go through his usual workload on Wednesday.

Thompson-Robinson (right finger) was listed as full on Cleveland’s Wednesday injury report.

Thompson-Robinson completed 11-of-24 passes for 82 yards with two interceptions in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati.

Running back Jerome Ford (hamstring), center Ethan Pocic (knee), safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), and left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) all did not practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Tony Brown (ankle), offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee), and guard Wyatt Teller (knee) were limited. This was Teller’s first practice after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (Achilles) and receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) were full.