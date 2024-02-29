Doug Pederson hasn’t decided who will call offensive plays yet

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made a change to the team’s offensive play-calling ahead of last season and he’s not sure whether he’ll be making another one this year.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor handled those duties in 2023 after splitting them with Pederson during the 2022 campaign. While speaking to reporters from the Scouting Combine this week, Pederson said his belief in Taylor “really is high” but that he hasn’t decided whether to keep the status quo in place for 2024.

“It’s something that’s part of the evaluation process,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “I have to evaluate myself and Press as decision-makers and play-callers and see what’s best for our team. I haven’t decided, but those are all ongoing conversations that Press and I will have and go from there.”

The Jaguars were a bit less productive on offense in 2023 than they were in 2022, but the factors in that performance went well beyond the plays that were being called. As Pederson pointed out earlier in the offseason, the team turned the ball over too often and cleaning that up would help matters a great deal regardless of who is sending in the plays come September.