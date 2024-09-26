Doug Pederson: Our sense of urgency is obviously heightened at 0-3

Sitting at 0-3 after Monday night’s ugly 47-10 loss to the Bills, the Jaguars need a victory.

But one won’t be easy to come by this week, as the club will travel to Houston to play the division-rival Texans.

In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Doug Pederson said the team’s “sense of urgency is heightened, obviously, at 0-3.”

“That’s not where we wanted to be,” Pederson said. “Now, we’re facing a really good Houston football team on the road, and it doesn’t get easier. I don’t think I have to say much, obviously, about these types of weeks. It’s just a matter of continuing to trust our process and the standard we’ve set here and continuing to work through it.”

Pederson noted that in some ways, Monday’s loss is easier to flush because “I just feel like it’s not who we are as a team.” But dating back to last year, Jacksonville has lost eight out of its last nine games. The only contest the Jags won down the stretch last season was a 26-0 victory over the hapless Panthers in Week 17.

Still, Pederson said he’s not worried about the Jaguars’ confidence.

“I think the confidence is still there. I think the confidence is high. I do feel that,” Pederson said. “We have to just focus in on us internally as keep things nice and tight. Eliminate the mistakes that are happening and try to play your best football.”