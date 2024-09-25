Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence is handling adversity well, taking ownership of his play

The Jaguars’ 2024 season is off to a rough start, but it’s been an even rougher stretch for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence has lost each of his last eight starts dating back to last season. The only game Jacksonville won down the stretch in 2023 was when Lawrence had to miss the Week 17 matchup with Carolina, which Jacksonville won 26-0.

In those last eight games, Lawrence has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,830 yards with 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and three lost fumbles. He’s rushed for 155 yards with a touchdown in that stretch.

It’s been worse this season, as Lawrence has completed just 53 percent of his throws for 560 yards with two touchdowns and one pick — good for a passer rating of just 75.1.

In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence’s performance has been “kind of surprising, obviously.”

“It’s something for me personally, you try to pinpoint exactly what it is — is it him? Is it the team? Is it injuries? What is it? And I think it’s everything,” Pederson said. “It’s a culmination of everything and something that we’ve got to continue to work through.

“And, look, there’s going to be adversity in this league. You’re going to be faced with it year in and year out. But it’s how you bounce back from it, fight through it. You know? Because, obviously, head coach, quarterback — you’re going to get all the criticism. And we have to work through that together.”

While Pederson admitted that he thinks Lawrence has been pressing to make a big play at times, overall the quarterback has approached this adversity with the right mindset and demeanor.

“I think he’s handling it really well,” Pederson said. “He’s taking ownership with his play, which he should. He’s not pointing the finger. If anything, he’s pointing it at himself. And that’s where it has to start. And you work from there. And he’s really embraced that. And I keep just encouraging him to take the lead with the team.

“And sometimes, you’ve got to be vulnerable as a leader. And especially when you’re going through stretches like we’re going through right now and be honest with yourself and take the criticism. But at the same time, I see him working in practice, working with his players, working with us as coaches. The communication is always at an utmost hight. And you just slowly dig yourself out.”

It won’t be easy this week, as the Jaguars will be on the road to take on a Texans team that suffered a blowout defeat to the Vikings in Week 3.