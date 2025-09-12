Drake London, Darnell Mooney set to play on Sunday

The Falcons are set to have both of their top wideouts in the lineup against the Vikings on Sunday night.

Neither Drake London nor Darnell Mooney have injury designations for the game. Mooney missed Week 1 with a shoulder injury and London picked one up in the loss to the Buccaneers, but both players were full participants on Friday and are ready to go.

First-round pick James Pearce Jr. (groin) was limited on Friday and is listed as questionable. The edge rusher is joined in that group by safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and defensive back Billy Bowman (shoulder).

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew (groin), safety Jordan Fuller (knee), offensive lineman Jack Nelson, and wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) have all been ruled out.