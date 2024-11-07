 Skip navigation
Drake London, Kyle Pitts remain limited in Thursday practice

  
Published November 7, 2024 05:02 PM

The Falcons did not have many changes to their injury report on Thursday, particularly with two of their key offensive players.

Receiver Drake London (hip) and tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) were two of the players who remained limited participants. London is considered day-to-day with the hip pointer he suffered during Sunday’s win over Dallas. Pitts caught one pass for 11 yards in Week 9.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) returned to the field as a full participant after he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) did not practice again.

Defensive lineman James Smith-Williams (tibia), guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (Achilles) all remained limited.

Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and offensive lineman Drew Salman (ankle) remained full.