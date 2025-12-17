 Skip navigation
Drake London limited, Bijan Robinson full participant despite illness on Wednesday

  
Published December 17, 2025 04:28 PM

Falcons receiver Drake London was officially limited in his first practice since Week 11, according to the club’s injury report.

London has been sidelined for the last four games by a PCL sprain.

London has caught 60 passes for 810 yards with six touchdowns so far in 2025.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is also on the first injury report of the week, but he was a full participant despite dealing with an illness.

Cornerback Dee Alford was listed the same way, as a full participant on Wednesday despite dealing with an illness.

Receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), defensive back Mike Hughes (ankle), and edge rusher Leonard Floyd (illness) all did not practice. Quarterback Easton Stick did not practice either, though he was dealing with a personal matter.