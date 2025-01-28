Drake Maye added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s play during the 2024 season was a rare bright spot in New England and it has helped land him a spot in the Pro Bowl as a replacement player.

The Patriots announced that Maye has been added to the AFC roster on Tuesday. He joins Jayden Daniels of the Commanders as rookie quarterbacks who will take part in this week’s events in Orlando, Florida.

Maye and Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will take the place of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who suggested he’d be pulling out on Monday due to a wrist injury, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Maye was 225-of-338 for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 games. He also ran 54 times for 421 yards and two touchdowns.