 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

  
Published January 28, 2025 02:20 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s play during the 2024 season was a rare bright spot in New England and it has helped land him a spot in the Pro Bowl as a replacement player.

The Patriots announced that Maye has been added to the AFC roster on Tuesday. He joins Jayden Daniels of the Commanders as rookie quarterbacks who will take part in this week’s events in Orlando, Florida.

Maye and Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will take the place of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who suggested he’d be pulling out on Monday due to a wrist injury, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Maye was 225-of-338 for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 games. He also ran 54 times for 421 yards and two touchdowns.