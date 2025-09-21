 Skip navigation
Drake Maye bangs head hard on turf, isn’t removed for concussion check

  
Published September 21, 2025 02:28 PM

Sometimes, games get stopped to check a player who may have suffered a concussion. Sometimes, they don’t.

On Sunday in New England, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye landed hard on the ground, banging his head against the artificial surface. He immediately put his right hand on his helmet.

Maye was not removed for a concussion check.

Two plays later, Maye threw an interception in the end zone, concluding a 17-play drive with no points for the Patriots.

The Steelers lead at the half, 14-7. It remains to be seen whether Maye receives a proper evaluation for a head injury during intermission.