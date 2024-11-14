Drake Maye: I’m just trying to build on every day

Quarterback Drake Maye has been steadily progressing, finding success as a rookie with the Patriots.

After helping lead the club to a 19-3 road victory over the Bears last week, Maye said in his Wednesday press conference that he wants to keep building off of what the offense has been able to do.

“I think [that was] a big win in Chicago in an away game in a big-time atmosphere,” Maye said. “[S]ense of urgency, what coach [Jerod] Mayo is preaching. I think it starts with cleaning up from the game Sunday, cleaning up some little things that I think we could have ended up being a bigger margin of victory for us, especially offensively. The defense did about all they could. Scoring in the red zone and obviously my turnover, we’ve got to just keep on these little things that can kind of help build the complimentary football that coach Mayo is preaching about.”

Now that he has six appearances with five starts under his belt, Maye was asked if he feels significantly better than when he was drafted back in April.

“I think I’m working toward that,” Maye said. “I think that’s more of a perspective thing. I wouldn’t say — for me, I’m just trying to build on every day. I think that’s more of a thing for the outside crowd to say. I think I’ve come a long way within the system, learning the system, knowing what to do, knowing where guys line up, getting in and out of run checks and pass things. So, I think I wouldn’t say better, I’d just say more comfortable.

“I think a lot of stuff is coming to tie together. I think I’m still a lot of the same player. The same plays that I’ve made in college I’m making today. So, I think just building on, getting more comfortable in this offense and just growing as a young adult.”

Maye added that he’s learned some things about himself when it comes to battling back from adversity.

“Adversity in times in the game, in times in this season,” Maye said. “Starting the season, obviously, you plan on wanting to be the starter and handling adversity throughout the locker room or throughout just being on the football team. Then, handling adversity when I’m actually in there playing. So, just handling difficult times, bouncing back and knowing at this position that these guys look to me and know that I’ve kind of got to keep an upbeat mindset and an upbeat personality because these guys follow me, listen to me, and respect me.”

So far this season, Maye has completed 65 percent of his passes for 854 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 233 yards with a TD.

The No. 3 overall pick’s next test will come on Sunday at home against the Rams.