Drake Maye is first in SB era with 90 percent completion rate, 200 passing yards, 50 rushing yards in a game

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye set a franchise record for completion percentage in a single game in Sunday’s win over the Titans and he also did something that no one from any team had done in the Super Bowl era.

According to the NFL, Maye is the first player in that time frame to complete 90 percent of his passes while throwing for at least 200 yards and rushing for at least 50 yards in a single game. Maye finished the day 21-of-23 for 222 yards and two touchdowns while also running eight times for 62 yards.

It was the third time this season that Maye has completed at least 80 percent of his passes and he said in his postgame press conference that he is “just trying to throw it to the guys that’s open and they’re making great plays.” Head coach Mike Vrabel was more willing to credit Maye for making the offense hum.

“I think there is an athleticism to him that’s really, really cool,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “I think he’s really accurate from all different spots, whether it’s in the pocket, off platform. He really has done a nice job so far spreading the football around. But there is an accuracy to him that has been really good for us.”

Maye has thrown for at least 200 yards in every one of the Patriots’ games this season and he’s posted a passer rating over 100 in the last six of them. The longer Maye stays in that groove, the likelier it will be that the Patriots are playing beyond Week 18.