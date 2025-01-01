 Skip navigation
Drake Maye limited on Wednesday with right hand injury

  
Published January 1, 2025 04:19 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is dealing with a right hand injury.

Maye was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

Head coach Jerod Mayo noted earlier on Wednesday that Maye would start if he’s healthy, though Maye said in his own press conference that he’s feeling good and excited to play a familiar opponent.

In 12 appearances with 11 starts this season, Maye has completed 67 percent of his throws for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Receiver Kayshon Boutte (illness), center Ben Brown (concussion), cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion), and receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (shoulder) all did not practice.

Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle/quad), tight end Hunter Henry (foot), linebakcker Anfernee Jennings (knee), linebacker Titus Leo (ankle), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), safety Brenden Schooler, (abdomen), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee), linebacker Jahlani Tavai (groin), and offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (ankle) were also limited.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs (concussion) was full.