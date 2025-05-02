Drake Maye: Mike Vrabel is so comfortable being a coach

The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel to be their head coach in January, giving the club one of the best candidates on the open market.

So far, second-year quarterback Drake Maye has liked what Vrabel has brought to the position.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been great with coach [Vrabel]. He’s come in here, and it seems like he’s been here a while. He’s so comfortable being a coach,” Maye said in a Thursday press conference, via Evan Laser of the team’s website. “He’s done it before, he’s done it at a high level, won a lot of games. Looking forward to getting things going. You can see he’s trying to install a new identity. I think we’re building toward that.”

New England has brought in a bevy of new players this offseason, signing veterans like Stefon Diggs and Morgan Moses in free agency. Then the draft landed them good talent like offensive tackle Will Campbell and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

“I’m pumped,” Maye said of the acquisitions. “I think a lot of new faces, a lot of guys, a lot of veterans that played at a high level. I think we found answers at a lot of different spots that can plug and play. I think that’s what the point of free agency is, to get guys that can help us win, help us win now.”

