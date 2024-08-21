Drake Maye “not 100 percent sure” if Jacoby Brissett will be Patriots starter

Earlier on Wednesday, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo noted that the quarterback competition is still on — even though Jacoby Brissett has continued to work with the first-team offense.

Mayo also said that Maye is “100 percent” ready to run a huddle.

No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye was asked about the competition on Wednesday and praised the way Brissett has handled things. But he also noted that he wants to do what he can on the field.

“I think I’m just going to take advantage of my opportunities,” Maye said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I think Jacoby has done a great job. He’s a great player, great teammate. He’s been working with the ones the whole time. So, I’m excited for him. I’m just trying to take every advantage — take advantage of the reps I do get — and when I’m in there, try to have some fun.

As a follow up, Maye was asked if he feels Brissett is New England’s starter.

“I’m not 100 percent sure,” Maye said, via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com. “But Jacoby has played great ... and been a great teacher for me.”

Maye should get plenty more playing time on Sunday night when the Patriots visit the Commanders for their last preseason game.

So far in August, Maye has completed 8-of-14 passes for 66 yards and rushed four times for 15 yards with a touchdown.