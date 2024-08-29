Drake Maye “not disappointed” at not starting opener but wants to play

Drake Maye might be ready, but the Patriots aren’t ready for the rookie quarterback to start yet. Coach Jerod Mayo said “a lot of factors led to this choice.”

Mayo didn’t say it, but the state of the Patriots’ offensive line surely played a part.

David Carr, the No. 1 pick in 2002, was ruined as a rookie when he took an unfathomable 76 sacks.

Whatever the Patriots’ reasons, Maye will get to sit back, watch and learn from starter Jacoby Brissett.

“I wouldn’t say disappointed; obviously, I want to play,” Maye said, via Khari Thompson of boston.com. “That’s the competitive edge in me. At the same time, I understand the situation. Jacoby has been in the offense and gotten the reps with ones all camp. So, I can’t say I’m disappointed, but at the same time, I want to be playing.”

Mayo said he wouldn’t get into “hypotheticals” about how long Brissett would keep the job. Maye likely gets his shot at some point this season, and it could come sooner than later.

Brissett left Sunday’s preseason finale with a shoulder injury, and although he is fine, it showed Maye he has to stay prepared.

“I’m still one play away, so just have to be ready for all circumstances and I’m here to help Jacoby and keep the vibes in the quarterback room up because nothing is going to change,” Maye said. “I’m still rooting for him and cheering for him.”

Chicago’s Caleb Williams, Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Denver’s Bo Nix will start as rookies. Maye won’t . . . for now.

“I feel like I left it all out there,” Maye said. “I have no regrets going back, and in the end that’s how it worked out. Like I said, I’m going to keep the right mindset, and I know this is the NFL. Shoot, it ain’t like anybody is just going out there and getting even second-team as a quarterback. Just be the blessed person I am and thank God for his blessings.”