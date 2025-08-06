Drake Maye on Mike Vrabel breaking up fight: We’re trying to build that intensity

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel threw himself into a pile to break up a fight during Wednesday’s joint practice between the Patriots and Commanders and wound up with a bloody cheek before everything calmed down.

It also earned a positive review from his quarterback. Drake Maye was asked at a press conference what Vrabel’s actions said about the head coach and Maye said it modeled the kind of mentality he wants the team to have.

“That’s what we’re trying to build,” Maye said, via a transcript from the team. “I think, and it starts with the coach, starts with the head coach. The intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap when we’re out there on the field. But also, it comes to a time where, with our guys offensively, and getting over there and getting some tussles, and kind of having some penalties, and extra after the whistle can get us in trouble. But for mentality, I like it. I think that’s what you want. I mean, I almost got in there, but I think maybe another day, maybe. So, we’ll see.”

Vrabel would likely balk at the starting quarterback getting into a scrape and, as Maye noted, interjecting yourself into fights during games can have negative consequences, but the Patriots haven’t shown much fight on the field in recent years so Vrabel’s arrival might signal a needed change in approach in New England.