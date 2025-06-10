Drake Maye “starting to find a stride” in Patriots’ new offense

When Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw four interceptions in an early OTA practice, his grasp of the offense being installed by new coordinator Josh McDaniels became a focal point of the rest of the offseason.

That performance turned out to be an outlier and Maye has looked more comfortable in other sessions open to the media this spring. The offseason work is now wrapping up and Maye offered an assessment of where things stand as the team begins to turn its attention to training camp.

“I think it’s feeling good,” Maye said, via a transcript from the team. “I think we’re catching the stride. Trying to get as many reps out there as possible. I think you got to take the meetings and what you learn from when you do get a chance to run the plays, just take it and take it in the next time you run it. It’s all the same concepts in the league, but it’s different verbiage. Mostly same guys running them, but just feeling out how they run it, timing and just getting different concepts. I think it’s been good. I think I’m starting to find a stride. I’m bummed out we’re about to leave, but it’s fun.”

Maye said he’s working on “taking what’s open” and striking the right “balance between trying things out and turning the football over” as he continues to immerse himself in the offense. That process won’t end once the season starts, but the further along he is come September the better it will be for New England.