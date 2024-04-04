Drake Maye to visit with Patriots on Friday

The Patriots will be taking a closer look at a quarterback on Friday.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye will take his in-person visit with New England tomorrow.

This will be the third meeting between Maye and the Patriots. Maye also spent time with the club at the scouting combine and before his Pro Day.

The Bears have all but selected Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick, which leaves Maye and Jayden Daniels as the likely quarterbacks to be selected at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Recently, the betting odds have shifted toward Maye going No. 2 overall to Washington and Daniels going to New England.

Maye threw for 8,018 yards with 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 30 games at North Carolina.