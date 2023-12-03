Dre Greenlaw ejected, Eagles cut 49ers lead to 21-13

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s night has come to an early end.

Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Eagles after an altercation on the Philly sideline. The Eagles took issue with Greenlaw slamming wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground at the end of a catch and their chief security officer Dom DiSandro pushed Greenlaw as he jawed with opposing players.

Greenlaw took a swipe at DiSando’s face in response and was ejected from the game once officials sorted everything out. DiSandro was also escorted off of the Eagles sideline in the aftermath of the fracas.

It’s been chippy since pregame warmups as last year’s NFC finalists renew their rivalry and the 49ers probably could have been called for a late hit on Jalen Hurts a couple of plays before Greenlaw was kicked out.

The Eagles continued driving after Greenlaw’s exit and an A.J. Brown catch took the ball to the two-yard-line. Anyone who has watched the Eagles this season knows what was coming next and Hurts got in the end zone on his second sneak to cut the 49ers lead to 21-13.