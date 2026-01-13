 Skip navigation
Dre Greenlaw limited, John Franklin-Myers full at Broncos practice

  
Published January 13, 2026 06:06 PM

The Broncos got a couple of defensive starters back at practice on Tuesday.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was a limited participant. Greenlaw missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 16.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers sat out the regular season finale with a hip injury. He was a full participant in practice as the Broncos began working toward their Saturday game against the Bills.

Linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle) and tight end Lucas Krull (foot) were the team’s other limited participants. Krull was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday and can be activated to play against Buffalo.