Dre Greenlaw still isn’t back at practice

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw remained out of practice Wednesday.

Greenlaw missed all of the offseason program after hurting his quad while working out in April. The initial report was a tear, but the team clarified a strain would keep Greenlaw out eight weeks.

Greenlaw returned in time for training camp but then left practice early on July 31. He has not practiced since.

“Nothing to update you on,’’ Payton said after Wednesday’s practice. “Progress is going well.”

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (knee) and tight end Nate Adkins (ankle) also did not practice.

Tight end Evan Engram (calf) was limited.