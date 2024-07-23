Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga land on 49ers’ PUP list

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga are coming back from serious injuries, so it was no surprise that 49ers General Manager John Lynch announced at a press conference that both of them will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl loss to the 49ers and will likely remain out into the regular season given the timing of the injury. The 49ers signed De’Vondre Campbell as a free agent and he would be the likeliest choice to play next to Fred Warner while Greenlaw continues to recover.

Hufanga tore his ACL last November and said this spring that his goal is to return in time to play in Week One. More clarity on the chances of that happening should come in the near future.

Defensive end Drake Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury, is also on the list. First-round wideout Ricky Pearsall was placed on the non-football injury list earlier and is expected to miss the first four days of practice because of a hamstring issue.