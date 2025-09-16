 Skip navigation
Drew Brees, Nate Burleson, Matt Ryan will be calling Netflix’s Christmas games

  
Published September 16, 2025 02:45 PM

The broadcast teams for the two Netflix Christmas games are set.

Ian and Noah Eagle confirmed at the Front Office Sports Tuned In conference that they will be the play-by-play announcers for the doubleheader. It is the second straight year that they will be in those roles.

There was word in July that Drew Brees would be calling one of the games and he will be in the booth with Noah Eagle for the 4:30 p.m. ET Lions-Vikings game in Minnesota. Brees has previously called games for NBC and worked last year’s Christmas games for Netflix’s international streaming version.

Ian Eagle will be joined by Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan for the 1 p.m. ET game featuring the Cowboys and the Commandos in Washington. Eagle calls games for CBS with J.J. Watt while Burleson and Ryan are on The NFL Today.