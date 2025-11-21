Drew Brees will handle Falcons-Saints game this weekend

For his second game as a Fox broadcaster, Drew Brees will be in a building he knows very well.

Brees, along with Adam Amin, will call Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Saints.

It’s not still clear where Brees and Amin fit in the current hierarchy of Fox broadcast teams. This week, the “A” team (Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady) has Eagles-Cowboys, and the No. 2 unit (Joe Davis and Greg Olsen) is working Vikings-Packers.

Elsewhere for Fox, Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will handle Giants-Lions and Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnson will work Seahawks-Titans.

The only thing that can be reliably gleaned from this is that, if Amin and Mark Sanchez were the No. 6 team entering the season, the new sixth string seems to by Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth. As it relates to No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5, this week’s games don’t allow for clear lines to be discerned.

Meanwhile, some Falcons fans may chafe at Brees working the game against their arch rivals. And the Falcons organization may be hesitant about welcoming Brees into the building. But Brees no longer works for the Saints, and (more importantly) Brees doesn’t own a piece of the Saints, or any other team.

In a weird sort of way, giving Brees a Saints game tends to take any lingering steam out of the blatant Tom Brady conflict of interest, as a product of covering all games for Fox and owning a piece of the Raiders. Short of Brady cloning himself (the dog may have been a test run), that’s never going away.