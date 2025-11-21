 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
nbc_pft_davismills_251121.jpg
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
nbc_pft_davismills_251121.jpg
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drew Brees will handle Falcons-Saints game this weekend

  
Published November 21, 2025 09:44 AM

For his second game as a Fox broadcaster, Drew Brees will be in a building he knows very well.

Brees, along with Adam Amin, will call Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Saints.

It’s not still clear where Brees and Amin fit in the current hierarchy of Fox broadcast teams. This week, the “A” team (Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady) has Eagles-Cowboys, and the No. 2 unit (Joe Davis and Greg Olsen) is working Vikings-Packers.

Elsewhere for Fox, Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will handle Giants-Lions and Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnson will work Seahawks-Titans.

The only thing that can be reliably gleaned from this is that, if Amin and Mark Sanchez were the No. 6 team entering the season, the new sixth string seems to by Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth. As it relates to No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5, this week’s games don’t allow for clear lines to be discerned.

Meanwhile, some Falcons fans may chafe at Brees working the game against their arch rivals. And the Falcons organization may be hesitant about welcoming Brees into the building. But Brees no longer works for the Saints, and (more importantly) Brees doesn’t own a piece of the Saints, or any other team.

In a weird sort of way, giving Brees a Saints game tends to take any lingering steam out of the blatant Tom Brady conflict of interest, as a product of covering all games for Fox and owning a piece of the Raiders. Short of Brady cloning himself (the dog may have been a test run), that’s never going away.