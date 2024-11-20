Drew Lock expresses disappointment at not being named Daniel Jones’ replacement

Daniel Jones fell to fourth on the depth chart this week. He is not the only Giants quarterback who received a demotion.

Tommy DeVito leap-frogged Drew Lock to take over the starting job from Jones.

Lock admits he doesn’t understand the move, seeing that he was the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart before Jones’ benching.

“That’s a question I might still have for myself,” Jones said, via video from SNY Giants. “It was expressed to me that I was going to be the two. Interesting situation. Not much I can say about it besides again, I’m going to be here for him.”

Lock is sad for Jones and sad for himself but happy for DeVito.

“There’s a ton of emotions involved in all of it,” Lock said. “I would say that this is still a business. I want more jobs after this year. So, if I come in and be ugly and nasty, it leaves a bad taste in these guys’ mouths, and who knows how fast that spreads?

“I’m going to come in and be great. Not to mention, I’m become really close with Tommy. It’s more than just a business thing. I appreciate him. He’s a great friend, and I want him to go out there and do well. He deserves to go out there and play well. He deserves to have this team behind him. I’m excited [for him].”

The Giants signed Lock to a one-year, $5 million deal to be Jones’ backup this season. It was, as everyone has pointed out, money the team could have spent to keep running back Saquon Barkley if the Giants weren’t going to play Lock.

Lock started two games for the Seahawks last season and has 23 career starts between his stops in Denver and Seattle. He has 5,289 career passing yards with 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.