Drew Lock will start again for the Giants

The quarterback carousel in New York will not be spinning back to the third-stringer turned starter.

Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday that Drew Lock will start on Sunday, against the Saints.

Tommy DeVito jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 after the business-related benching of Daniel Jones. DeVito suffered a forearm injury against the Buccaneers in Week 12. He missed last Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

DeVito, per Daboll, will be limited in practice on Wednesday.

Lock played, completing 21 of 32 passes for 178 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. He also led the Giants in rushing, with 57 yards and a touchdown on four attempts.