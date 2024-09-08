Drew Rosenhaus: Tyreek Hill situation “unnecessary,” we’ll look into it more after the game

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police and cited for reckless driving on his way into Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday’s home game against the Jaguars, but a statement from the team said that he’ll be available to play.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, who was on the scene before Hill was released by police, confirmed that Hill plans to be in the lineup for the Dolphins during an appearance on NFL Network.

“I think he’ll clear his mind, calm down and get through it,” Rosenhaus said.

Rosenhaus said Hill told him that he was just pulling into the stadium when he was stopped and “evidently” things went “off the rails” in his interaction with a police officer. Rosenhaus said “this shouldn’t happen to a player entering his own stadium” and that there will be further conversations about the sequence of events after the game.

“It’s unnecessary. There’s no reason Tyreek should have been treated that way. We’re gonna look into that after the game,” Rosenhaus said.

Hill will have an opportunity to address what happened after the game, although the fact that it’s an ongoing legal matter will likely limit any comments he or anyone else make in the immediate future.