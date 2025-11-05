 Skip navigation
DT Adam Butler, DB Lonnie Johnson are questionable for Thursday night

  
Published November 5, 2025 05:43 PM

The Raiders added defensive tackle Adam Butler to their injury report on Tuesday with a back issue. He remained limited on Wednesday, and the team lists him as questionable to play.

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip) had his second consecutive limited practice, and he is also questionable.

Safety Lonnie Johnson (fibula) was a full participant all week and is questionable.

He has not played this season after breaking his leg in training camp.

Johnson returned to practice Oct. 27, and he remains in his 21-day practice window.

Tight end Brock Bowers (toe) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker (oblique) do not have an injury designation.

Backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell (right wrist) is ruled out despite three consecutive full practices.